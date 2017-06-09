Gas volume in Azerbaijan’s underground storages exceeds 1.3 bcm

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has injected about 547 million cubic meters of gas into the country’s underground gas storage facilities since early 2017 until June 1, SOCAR said in a message June 9.

There are two underground gas storage facilities – Kalmaz and Garadagh – in Azerbaijan.

According to the message, 255.5 million cubic meters of the total volume of gas injected into the gas storage facilities accounted for Garadagh storage, and 291.5 million cubic meters – for Kalmaz storage.

“Currently, the volume of active gas in the country’s underground gas storage facilities exceeds 1.33 billion cubic meters,” says the message.

Capacity of Azerbaijan’s underground gas storage facilities allow to store more than 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas.

