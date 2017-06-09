Uzbekistan mulls co-op issues with US State Department delegation

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 9

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting with a delegation of the US Department of State, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on topical issues of the Uzbek-American agenda in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian and other spheres, according to the message.

The parties also viewed the implementation process of previously reached agreements, schedule and agenda of the upcoming contacts in various formats. During the discussion of international problems, the two sides paid special attention to regional issues.