Aral Sea issues mulled by Central Asian countries in Ashgabat

2017-06-09 12:04 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 9

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat hosted the meeting of the Interstate Commission on Sustainable Development (ICSD) of the International Fund for saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), the Turkmen government said in a message.

The event was organized by Turkmenistan’s State Committee for Environmental Protection. Delegations from the Central Asian countries and representatives of several international organizations and specialized agencies of the United Nations took part in the event.

The agenda includes issues related to the implementation of national projects aimed at creating favorable living conditions for the population of the Aral Sea region, rational use of water and other natural resources, prevention of desertification of the region, conservation of biological diversity, and adaptation to climate change.

The IFAS was established in 1993 by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to support scientific and practical research and organize financing social and economic and environmental programs in the region aimed at improving environmental situation of Aral Sea region.