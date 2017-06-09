Azerbaijan’s energy minister passes away (UPDATE)

2017-06-09 12:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 11:43)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev has passed away June 9.

Earlier, the minister was hospitalized due to heart problems.

Natig Aliyev was born on November 23, 1947, in Baku. During his career, he worked in various oil and gas enterprises and institutes.

In 1993, he became president and chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan’s state oil company, since 1994 – chairman of the Steering Committee of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block’s development project, since 2002 – chairman of the Board of Directors of BTC Co (Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan), since 2005 – president of the Azerbaijan Oil Workers Congress.

Natig Aliyev became Azerbaijan’s Minister of Industry and Energy in 2005 and has served as the country’s Energy Minister since 2013.

He was an academician of the International Oriental Oil Academy, a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Engineering, a doctor of science in economics.

Aliyev is also the author of more than 100 scientific works, articles and books.

Natig Aliyev was awarded Azerbaijan’s Shohrat (Glory) Order for his services in the oil industry.