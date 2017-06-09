Baku Higher Oil School featured in int’l mass media

Fifth-year students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) recently completed on-the-job training at Azerbaijani branch of KT-Kinetics Technology SpA company, part of the Maire Tecnimont Group (Italy).

Presentation of certificates on the internship completion was covered not only by national mass media, but also by international press and news agencies. Articles highlighting the ceremony of awarding the students were published at websites of MaireTecnimont and KT-KineticsTechnology SpA companies as well as by NewsReality, BusinessNewsWorld, 24hGold, OnlineNews Planet, ICPortale dell’Industria Chimica, Milano Finanza, ADVN and Agenzia Giornalistica Repubblica online media in English, French and Italian languages.

The ceremony of presentation certificates of the internship successful completion to Chemical Engineering fifth-year students Amail Mamedova, Riyad Bahshiyev and Sanan Ibrahimov took place at BHOS. The event gathered the Higher School’s Rector Elmar Gasimov, top managers of the Maire Tecnimont Group including Chairman Fabrizio Di Amato, Group Chief Executive Officer Pierroberto Folgiero, Group Special Initiatives and Region Coordination Senior Vice President, Russia and Caspian Region Vice President Gianni Bardazzi, Head of Public Affairs and Communication Carlo Nicolais. High-level representatives of KT-Kinetics Technology SpA including Commercial Vice President Andrea Vena, Head of the company branch office in Baku Niccolo Heilpern and HR manager of KT branch office in Azerbaijan Aida Bashirova also attended the gathering.