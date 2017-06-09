Attack on military unit in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

An armed attack on a military unit was committed in the Turkish province of Hatay at the border with Syria, the Turkish media outlets reported June 9.

Two servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces became wounded as a result of the attack.

The identity of attackers is not reported, and measures are being taken to detain them.

According to the preliminary data, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) stands behind the attack.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

