Artistic, acrobatic gymnastics competitions kick off in Baku

2017-06-09 13:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The 24th Baku Championship and Azerbaijan Championship among Age Categories in Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics, as well as the 24th Azerbaijan Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics kicked off in Baku June 9.

The competitions started in the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena.

In total, 134 gymnasts will represent Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, Ojag Sport and Neftchi clubs, Sports School of Nizami District, as well as Balakan, Shabran and Sumgait within the two-day tournament.

The first day of the competitions has started with the performances of female artistic gymnasts in the age categories of beginners, youngsters, pre-juniors, juniors and children.

Furthermore, acrobats will join the competitions. Women’s Groups, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs and Men’s Pairs included into the age categories of juniors, pre-juniors and children will demonstrate their mastery. The second day of the tournament will continue with the performances of the acrobats as well.

Male artistic gymnasts – athletes in age categories of juniors, pre-juniors, children, youngsters, minors and babies – will compete for the medals at the end of the competitions.