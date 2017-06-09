Macron: France to stay committed to finding fair, lasting solution to Karabakh conflict

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“I would like to extend to you and the whole people of Azerbaijan my heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity and progress on the occasion of the national holiday of your country,” said Macron in his letter.

“Numerous high-level visits over the past period, particularly your visit to France on March 14 this year, demonstrated the quality and dynamism of relations between France and Azerbaijan,” noted the French president. “I am aware of your personal stance on our bilateral relations and I wish we would benefit from huge development potential of these relations in all fields in the years to come.”

“At the same time, I assure you that France as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group will remain committed to finally finding a fair and lasting resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations,” said Macron.

“Dear Mr. President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration,” added the French president.