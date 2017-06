Gas leak kills 8 in a building in Iran

2017-06-09 14:05 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Ilgar Emil – Trend:

Gas leak inside a building in Iran’s Hamadan killed eight people June 9.

“The reason of the death of eight people was gas poisoning and suffocation. Some of the killed were children,” ISNA reports.

The report said the gas leak also caused an explosion, and as a result the building collapsed, leaving 20 injured.