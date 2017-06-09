India and Pakistan join SCO

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member-states approved applications of India and Pakistan for full SCO membership at the organization’s summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, on June 9, the Kremlin press service reported.

Earlier, India and Pakistan were SCO observer countries.

Moreover, the leaders of the SCO countries signed a convention on counteracting the extremism, a joint action plan on cooperation in tourism for 2017-2018, a statement on fight against terrorism, a memorandum of understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the Astana declaration.

The SCO members now are China, India, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are the SCO observer countries, while Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey, and Sri Lanka are dialogue partners.