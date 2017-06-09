Iran implicitly blames Saudis, US for Tehran terror attacks

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Ilgar Emil – Trend:

Iran has sent a letter to the UN implicitly accusing Saudi Arabia and the United States in terror attacks on Parliament and the Imam Khomeini Shrine in Tehran, which left 17 dead and scores of injured.

Iran’s representative to the UN, Gholamreza Khoshroo asserted that the terror attacks “came from extremism origin in Saudi Arabia and the multibillion arms deal between Washington and Riyadh as well as Donald Trump’s latest trip to Saudi Arabia,” IRNA reported June 9.

Khoshroo reminded that Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister had said a couple of hours before the attack that Tehran “must be punished”.

However, earlier, Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi declined to comment on Saudi Arabia’s possible role in the June 7 terror attacks.

Ministry: more suspects detained after Iran terror attacks

“So far, we cannot judge whether Saudi Arabia has played a role in the terrorist attack,” ISNA quoted Alavi as saying this morning.

Two separate attacks shook Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.



Six terrorists were killed and a woman was arrested.



Iran announced yesterday that it has arrested several people suspected of relation to the terror attacks.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran. ISIS also released a video June 9, saying that after Iran they would carry out attacks in Saudi Arabia.