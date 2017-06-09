IS team in Iran says next to target Saudi Arabia

Tehran, Iran, June 9

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

The “Islamic State” terrorists, who attacked Iran on June 7, have published a video in which they say Saudi Arabia will be the next terror attack target.

The group, which has filmed the video prior to their Tehran attack, say they belong neither to Iran nor to Saudi Arabia, but fight only for God.

These statements come against the fact that Tehran has attached the IS to Wahhabi and Takfiri modes of thought, preached in Saudi Arabia.

The Islamic Republic says although Riyadh takes part in a US-led coalition against IS, it is in fact a key architect of the terrorist group.

Nevertheless, the speaker in the video threatens that more Iranians are to be killed. He uses the Arabic term “rafithi” to refer to Iranians, a word used by fanatic Sunnis to describe those who have abandoned Islam.

Two separate attacks shook Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.

The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up.

Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine. The reports said Iran’s security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide there.

According to the latest reports, the overall body count in the attacks has reached 17, while 54 were reported injured.