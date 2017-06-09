Tillerson due in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Turkey, the Turkish media report June 9 citing a diplomatic source.

Tillerson’s visit will take place on July 22, according to the reports.

In March, Tillerson visited Turkey to discuss the fight against the “Islamic State” (IS, aka ISIS or Daesh) terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed over 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The IS, YPG and PYD are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

