Rouhani says terrorists target Iran’s democracy

2017-06-09

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that terrorists and their supporters targeted Iran’s democracy.

Two separate attacks shook Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.

He hailed the recent presidential election, held in May, saying that high turnout was of concern to the enemies.

“Those who haven’t experienced democracy in their states, or those who are against democracy were unhappy with Iran’s election,” he said during the farewell ceremony, dedicated to the attack victims.

Rouhani won the latest round of presidential election in Iran, and took the president office for four more years.

According to him, the language of policy is democracy not terror.

Rouhani said that Iranian people have seen a lot of provocations and they will stick to their ways to reaching progressive and successful life.