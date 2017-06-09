Turkey’s Akfen Holding sells stake in Istanbul Airport operator

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Akfen Holding, a big Turkish infrastructure company, has sold its 8.1 percent stake in the TAV Havalimanlari Holding (TAV Airports Holding) to France’s Aeroports de Paris Group, the Turkish media reported June 9.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding is the operator of Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport.

A contract of sale, worth 6.7 billion Turkish liras, between Akfen Holding and Aeroports de Paris Group has already been signed.

Akfen Holding will invest the proceeds in new projects in Turkey.

