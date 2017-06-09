Iran nabs more terrorists involved in Tehran attacks

Tehran, Iran, June 9

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has issued an announcement saying it has arrested more terrorists in relation to June 7 attacks in Tehran.

The terrorists were arrested before launching any attacks and were found in possession of bombs, suicide belts, communication devices, and fake IDs, the ministry said on its website June 9.

It further said that Iran is pursuing the traces of the terrorists beyond the country’s borders.

Tasnim reported June 9 that two more people suspected of having links to the attacks were arrested in Kermanshah.

Two separate attacks shook Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.

The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up.

Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine. The reports said Iran’s security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide there.

According to the latest reports, the overall body count in the attacks has reached 17. 54 were also reported injured.