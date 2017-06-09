Total steps up work to start gas production at Azerbaijani field (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Total has stepped up the work to start gas production at Azerbaijan’s offshore Absheron field, the French oil and gas giant’s representative, Karine Lafontaine, said in Baku in a meeting with management of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC June 9.

She went on to add that the winner of a tender announced by Total for laying submarine pipes and cables to the Absheron field will be known this July.

Total and the tender’s winner will inspect the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping’s vessels that are suitable for the project, Lafontaine said.

In turn, Rauf Valiyev, chairman of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, noted that at present the Caspian Shipping’s flotilla includes about 300 vessels, and expressed confidence in fruitful cooperation with Total.

The first gas from the Absheron field is planned to be extracted in 2019.

Reserves of the Absheron field are estimated at 350 billion cubic meters of gas and 45 million tons of condensate, according to SOCAR.

Participants of the Absheron project are SOCAR (40 percent), Total (40 percent) and Engie (20 percent).