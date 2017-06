Estonian FM to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

Estonia’s Foreign Minister Sven Mikser will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 12, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend June 9.

During the visit, the Estonian minister is expected to have negotiations with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov and other Azerbaijani officials.