Bus with servicemen overturns in Turkey, 47 injured

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A bus carrying servicemen overturned in Turkey’s northern province of Samsun, the country’s media outlets report June 9.

Reportedly, as a result of the event, 47 servicemen got injured.

The injured people have been hospitalized. Their health condition is assessed as normal.

The cause of the accident is being clarified.

