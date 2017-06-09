Bus with servicemen overturns in Turkey, 47 injured
Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9
By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:
A bus carrying servicemen overturned in Turkey’s northern province of Samsun, the country’s media outlets report June 9.
Reportedly, as a result of the event, 47 servicemen got injured.
The injured people have been hospitalized. Their health condition is assessed as normal.
The cause of the accident is being clarified.
