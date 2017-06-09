Iranians bid farewell to terror victims

Tehran, Iran, June 9



By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:

Iranians gathered in downtown Tehran after their Friday prayer to attend a procession to say farewell to those killed in terror attackы two days earlier in the Iranian capital.



The streets around University of Tehran campus where the procession walked, were extremely crowded, Trend's correspondent reported from the scene.



Security was tight, with guards from the police, IRGC, and other security forces deployed at every corner.



The occasion was attended by President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Judiciary chief Sadeq Amoli Larijani, members of the parliament, and many other high-ranking officials.



Two separate attacks shook Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.



The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up.



Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine. The reports said Iran’s security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide there.



According to the latest reports, the overall body count in the attacks has reached 17. 54 were also reported injured.