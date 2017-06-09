Iran accuses US of supporting terrorism

Tehran, Iran, June 9

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani slammed Washington for its recent move to impose new sanctions against Iran following twin terrorist attacks in Tehran, claimed by the “Islamic State” (aka IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terror group, saying the US government “is supporting the terrorists.”

“The US move [to impose new sanctions] proves that Iran is facing two Daesh groups, one in the region and one at the international arena,” he noted, calling Washington the “international IS”, Mehr news agency reported June 9.

“At a time when the Iranian nation was facing the terrorist incidents, the US Senate shamelessly approved the bill [to impose new sanction against Iran],” Larijani said.

As Iran grappled with a rising death toll following the IS-affiliated terrorist attacks on its own soil, both its political class and citizenry have to deal with more than just a lack of sympathy from the American legislature. By a vote of 92-7, the Senate opened debate on the sanctions resolution on Wednesday.

Two separate attacks shook Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.

The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up.

Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine. The reports said Iran’s security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide there.

According to the latest reports, the overall body count in the attacks has reached 17.