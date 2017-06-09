Iran says over 40 IS-linked terrorists captured (UPDATED)

Tehran, Iran, June 9

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iran’s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said that 41 IS-linked terrorists were detained, Mehr news agency reported June 9.

Following deadly attacks on Tehran on June 7, Iran has initiated a response, targeting those responsible for the attacks. Previously, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry issued an announcement today saying it has arrested more terrorists in relation to June 7 attacks.

The terrorists were arrested before launching any attacks and were found in possession of bombs, suicide belts, communication devices, and fake IDs, the ministry said on its website June 9.

Now, Mahmoud Alavi said that 41 people were detained in Kermanshah, Kurdistan, Tehran and West Azerbaijan provinces.

Iran says it is pursuing the traces of the terrorists beyond the country’s borders.

Two separate attacks shook Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.

The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up.

Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine. The reports said Iran’s security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide there.

According to the latest reports, the overall body count in the attacks has reached 17. 54 were also reported as injured.