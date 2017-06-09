Bahrain’s foreign minister to visit Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Khalid Bin Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al Khalifa will visit Turkey on June 10, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a message June 9.

During the visit, the sides will discuss the development of bilateral relations, as well as regional issues.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to receive the Bahraini FM.

