Turkey condemns independence referendum plan by KRG

2017-06-09 18:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has strongly condemned the decision by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to hold a referendum on independence of the autonomous Kurdistan Region in Northern Iraq, TRT Haber TV channel reported June 9.

Yildirim noted that holding a referendum on independence of the autonomous Kurdistan Region in Northern Iraq is an irresponsible decision.

He said that at present there are enough problems and conflicts in the region.

On June 8, Masoud Barzani, head of the autonomous Kurdistan Region in Northern Iraq, said that the KRG is ready to hold an independence referendum.

He noted that the referendum on independence of the autonomous Kurdistan Region in Northern Iraq was scheduled for September 25, 2017.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu