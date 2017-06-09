SOCAR commissions new well in Caspian Sea

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will additionally produce 40.15 million cubic meters of gas and 5,840 tons of condensate annually as it has commissioned a new well at the Gunashli offshore field, SOCAR said in a message June 9.

Well #31 was drilled from the new platform #11.

The daily debit is 110,000 cubic meters of gas and 16 tons of condensate, which are extracted within the range of 3,998-3,940 meters, according to the message.

SOCAR produced 2.46 million tons of oil at Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in January-April 2017, as compared to 2.52 million tons in the same period of 2016.

SOCAR includes such production associations as Azneft (the enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerkimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies, and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.