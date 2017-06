Composition of Azerbaijani NIKOIL Bank’s Audit Committee changes

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The composition of the Audit Committee of Azerbaijan’s NIKOIL Bank has been changed, the bank said in a message posted on its website.

Chairman Eldar Aliyev and member Georgi Chachiashvili left the Audit Committee, according to the message.

NIKOIL Bank has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1994.