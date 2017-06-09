Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns Karbala attack

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the bloody terrorist attack in Iraq’s Karbala.

“Turkey expresses its condolences to the government and people of Iraq,” the Foreign Ministry said.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in a parking lot in the Iraqi city of Karbala, killing more than 20 people.

The so-called Islamic State (IS aka ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group claimed the responsibility for the attack.

