Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns Karbala attack
2017-06-09 18:55 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9
By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the bloody terrorist attack in Iraq’s Karbala.
“Turkey expresses its condolences to the government and people of Iraq,” the Foreign Ministry said.
A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in a parking lot in the Iraqi city of Karbala, killing more than 20 people.
The so-called Islamic State (IS aka ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group claimed the responsibility for the attack.
