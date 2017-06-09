Ilham Aliyev congratulates Portuguese president

2017-06-09 19:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, president of the Portuguese Republic.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Portugal Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“On this auspicious day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Portugal everlasting peace and prosperity.”