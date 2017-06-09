Turkey: Iraqi KRG’s independence referendum plan harms region

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The decision of the northern Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to hold an independence referendum doesn’t correspond to interests of Iraq and harms the region as well, Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a message June 9.

Turkey is also against the KRG flags to be hoisted in the Iraqi city of Kirkuk, according to the message.

“Iraq’s territorial integrity is a priority in Turkey’s foreign policy,” the ministry said.

On June 8, Masoud Barzani, head of the autonomous Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq, said the KRG is ready to hold an independence referendum.

He noted that the referendum was scheduled for September 25.

