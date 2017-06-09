Japan keen to strengthen relations with Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 9

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Japanese Emperor Akihito expressed interest in strengthening relations with Turkmenistan in his message to the Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported June 9.

Emperor Akihito sent the message on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Turkmenistan.

“Observing the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations, I sincerely hope that relations between our countries based on the principles of friendship and cooperation would continue to be consolidated. Taking an opportunity and expressing my deep respect, I wish Your Excellency strong health and wellbeing,” noted Akihito in his message.

Akihito said his meeting with Berdimuhamedov in March 2015 during the Turkmen president’s visit to Japan for participation in the Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction brings warm memories.

Japanese companies are involved in various projects to diversify the Turkmen economy. A complex of plants for the production of ammonia and urea was built with their participation in 2014 in Turkmenistan’s Mary city. In July 2016, a sulfuric acid plant was commissioned in Turkmenabat city.

During the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Turkmenistan in October 2015, memorandums were signed for developing natural resources and the transport infrastructure of Turkmenistan. Meanwhile, agreements on a number of projects worth $18 billion were concluded between the two countries.