Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia holding joint military drills (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

The Turkish-Georgian-Azerbaijani military drills, dubbed the Caucasus Eagle, with participation of the three countries’ special operations forces, continue in Turkey.

The Caucasus Eagle drills are held in accordance with the agreement reached by the three countries’ defense ministries, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported June 9.

The drills, in which the servicemen of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces participate as well, will last until June 14.