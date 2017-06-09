Uzbekistan stands for deepening economic ties with SCO states

2017-06-09 21:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 9

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbekistan stands for consistent deepening of trade and economic ties with member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the SCO summit in Astana.

The summit of heads of the SCO member states was held in Astana June 8-9.

The Uzbek president noted that the country attaches great importance to the joint implementation of large scale projects within the framework of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Particular attention should be given to intensification of cooperation in the sphere of implementation of transport and communication projects, Mirziyoyev noted.

“The early start of construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway would make it possible to provide the shortest path for our countries to enter the global markets,” Mirziyoyev added.

He also suggested setting up a mechanism for regular meetings of heads of the railway administrations of the SCO member states to work out the agreed proposals for the effective development of transit potential of the entire region.

The SCO was established in 2001. The SCO members now are China, India, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are the SCO observer countries, while Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey, and Sri Lanka are dialogue partners.