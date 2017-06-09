Uzbekistan to spend $2.65B on hydropower development until 2026

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 9

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbekistan will allocate $2.65 billion for the implementation of 32 investment projects on the development of hydropower engineering in 2017-2025, according to the decree of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In accordance with the decree published in the national database of the Uzbek legislation, in particular, it is planned to implement 18 projects on construction of new hydropower plants and 14 projects on modernization of the existing hydropower plants.

Construction of two hydropower plants (the Pskem hydropower plant worth $810 million with a design capacity of 404 megawatts and the Mullalak hydropower plant worth $480 million with a design capacity of 240 megawatts) on the Pskem River in the Bostanlyk district of the Tashkent region is among the biggest projects.

It is also planned to build the Nijnechatkalskaya hydropower plant worth $180 million with a design capacity of 100 megawatts on the Chatkal River in the Bostanlyk district.

It is planned to finance the program for hydropower engineering development also through the loans worth over $1 billion from foreign financial organizations.