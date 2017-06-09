Turkey starting oil exploration in Mediterranean, Black seas

2017-06-09 21:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is starting exploration for hydrocarbons in the Mediterranean and Black seas, Turkish media quoted Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak as saying June 9.

Turkey will start drilling a well in the Mediterranean Sea during 2017, according to him.

Earlier, Turkey’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources said in a report that in total 56 wells were drilled as part of the work to explore new oil and gas fields.