Brazilian top court rules against removing president Temer

2017-06-10 05:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Brazil’s top court ruled Friday not to remove President Michel Temer from office over claims of illegal campaign financing, Sputnik reported.

Three Supreme Federal Court justices voted during a televised session to have the scandal-hit president removed, while four rejected calls for his resignation.

The news comes after reports that Brazil’s Electoral Court resume trial into the allegations that the impeached President Dilma Rousseff and sitting President Michel Temer, who had been vice president then, received illegal funding in the presidential campaign of 2014.

Temer is currently in the center of another graft scandal. The Brazilian Supreme Court has approved a probe into allegations that the president had authorized bribes to hush up a witness in a corruption scandal surrounding the state oil firm Petrobras.