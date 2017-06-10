Turkmenistan names envoy to Azerbaijan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Mekan Ishanguliev has been appointed as Turkmenistan’s ambassador to Azerbaijan.

The relevant documents on this appointment have been signed by the country’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a meeting of the government.

Under the decrees, Ishanguliev has been given the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, and appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Azerbaijan (Baku city).