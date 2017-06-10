Uzbekistan, Spain planning to expand economic co-op

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 10

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held negotiations with King of Spain Felipe VI during his visit to Astana, where the Uzbek president took part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Uzbek national news agency (UzA) reported.

The two sides discussed the prospects of development of bilateral relations and exchanged views on topical issues of international agenda. Meanwhile, attention was paid to the issues on development of trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The parties noted the importance of increasing the volume and expanding the structure of mutual trade.

Uzbekistan is interested in the expansion of the presence of Spanish business, particularly, through the implementation of joint projects to create high-tech industries in the oil and gas, energy and chemical spheres, in the fields of pharmaceutics, textile, the production of finishing materials and ceramic products.

President Mirziyoyev and King Felipe VI discussed the opportunities of establishing the strategic partnership in the tourism sphere.

Moreover, the two sides viewed the creation of a joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation and holding its first meeting in Tashkent in 2017.