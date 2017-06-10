More terrorists arrested in Iran (UPDATE)

2017-06-10 10:54 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10



By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:



Iranian security forces have arrested the members of a terrorist team in the outskirts of capital Tehran this morning, police said.



Iran's Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari has said that several individuals linked to terrorists were arrested following recent terror attacks in the capital city, Tasnim news agency reported.



Two separate attacks shook Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.



The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all four terrorists who took part in the siege of the Parliament building have been killed.



Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine. The reports said Iran’s security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide there.



A separate terrorist group in the country was detained before it managed to carry out any terror attack. Fars news agency issued a report saying that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran.