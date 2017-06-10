Azerbaijani bank’s shareholders to mull capital increase

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Rabitabank OJSC plans to increase its authorized capital through the new issue of shares, according to the bank’s message.

The message says that this issue will be discussed during the extraordinary meeting of the bank’s shareholders, to be held on July 14 in its administrative building at: 28 May Street, 33, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the changes to Rabitabank’s regulations will also be discussed in connection with the new issue of shares.

Rabitabank has been operating in the Azerbaijani market since 1993.