Earthquake hits southeastern Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale shook Iran’s Keshit village in south eastern province of Kerman on June 10.



The tremors occurred at 8:37 local time (UTC ‎+4:30), according to a report from the seismography center affiliated with Tehran University Geophysics Institute, Iran's state-run IRINN TV reported.



The earthquake's epicenter was located in an area of 59.01 degrees in longitude and 29.88 degrees in latitude and at a depth of 9 kilometers underground.



There was no immediate report on possible casualties or damage.

