Azerbaijan-Poland business forum to be held in Warsaw

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Azerbaijan-Poland business forum will be held in Warsaw on June 27, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) said in a message June 10.

According to the message, bilateral meetings with Polish entrepreneurs will be held as part of the forum in order to expand the business ties.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Poland amounted to $23.11 million in January-May 2017, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

Moreover, the export of Azerbaijani goods to Poland increased by 76.5 percent and amounted to about $2.61 million and import of Polish goods – decreased by 17.1 percent to $20.5 million in the period, as compared to January-May 2016.