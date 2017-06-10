Sanctions on Iranian missile programs unlikely to work – expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The sanctions against Iranian missile programs are unlikely to work, Theodore Karasik, senior advisor to Gulf State Analytics, told Trend.

"Within the US Congress, the move to penalize Iran is gaining speed. In addition, the current crisis between Qatar and other Muslim countries is creating an opening for Iran and Qatar to align plus undermine Saudi Arabia and other countries," he said. "It is notable that sanctions now affect both countries driving them together."

However, the expert believes that the sanctions do not have the desired effect.

"First, Iran knows how to evade sanctions because of years of practice. Second, Iran aligns with North Korea on missile and nuclear weapon technology," added Karasik.

Earlier, the US Senate voted overwhelmingly to advance a bill that would impose new sanctions on Iran.

The legislation would impose new sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile development, arms transfers, support for Islamist militant groups and human rights violations.

US President Donald Trump on May 17 extended wide sanctions relief for Iran under the 2015 international nuclear deal.

Trump imposed narrow penalties on Iranian and Chinese persons and companies regarding the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile program.

After Trump became the US president, about 23 Iranian and foreign firms and persons were put under sanctions for participation in Iran’s missile program.

