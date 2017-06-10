Farewell ceremony for Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

A farewell ceremony is being held for Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Natig Aliyev in Baku in the Cultural Center named after Shahriyar.

The ceremony is attended by Azerbaijani statesmen, MPs, prominent businessmen, community representatives and family members of the deceased.

After the ceremony that will last until 14:00 (GMT +4), Natig Aliyev will be buried at the Alley of Honor.