Day 2 of artistic, acrobatic gymnastics events kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

Day 2 of artistic, acrobatic gymnastics events kicks off in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The second day of the 24th Baku Championship and Azerbaijan Championship among Age Categories in Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics, as well as the 24th Azerbaijan Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics has kicked off in Baku.

The competitions are underway in the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena.

In total, 134 gymnasts are representing Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, Ojag Sport and Neftchi clubs, Sports School of Nizami District, as well as Balakan, Shabran and Sumgait within the tournament.

Female artistic gymnasts in the age categories of beginners, youngsters, pre-juniors, juniors and children performed on the first day of the competitions.

Today, the acrobats will join the competitions. Women’s Groups, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs and Men’s Pairs are included into the age categories of juniors, pre-juniors and children.

Also, male artistic gymnasts – athletes in age categories of juniors, pre-juniors, children, youngsters, minors and babies – will compete for the medals at the end of the competitions.