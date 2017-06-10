Tribal conflict leaves 22 killed in southwestern Iran

2017-06-10 13:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10



By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:



Armed clashed broke out between the members of two tribes in Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan claiming at least 22 lives and injuring even more, an MP said.



MP for Izeh and Baghmalek cities, Hedaiatollah Khademi, has said that the inhabitants of several villages have been displaced following the armed conflict last night, ILNA news agency reported.

Story still developing