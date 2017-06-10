Ex-PM: Turkey to further support Qatar

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Qatar supported Turkey in time of the military coup attempt of July 15, 2016 in the country and now Turkey will also support Qatar, Turkish media outlets cited former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu June 10.

Davutoglu noted that Qatar is one of Turkey’s old friends.

“Unfortunately, sanctions are applied against Qatar now. Turkey is against any kind of confrontation in the region,” Davutoglu said.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

