UN’s Guterres arrives in Uzbekistan

2017-06-10 14:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 10

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

The visit of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Uzbekistan has started from Samarkand, said the UN Representation in Tashkent in a message.

Upon arrival in Samarkand, Guterres laid flowers at the grave of the country’s first president Islam Karimov.

Then Guterres visited the Uzbek president’s People’s Reception Office and met with representatives of civil society in the Yuksalish municipality.

Moreover, Guterres visited Registan Square and became acquainted with architectural monuments of the ancient city.

The UN secretary general is also expected to meet Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Guterres will travel to Karakalpakstan in the second half of the day, where he will visit the Aral Sea region and fly by helicopter over the Aral Sea.