Tribal conflict leaves 22 killed in southwestern Iran (UPDATE)

2017-06-10 14:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10



By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:



Armed clashed broke out between the members of two tribes in Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan claiming at least 22 lives and injuring even more, an MP said.



MP for Izeh and Baghmalek cities, Hedaiatollah Khademi, has said that the inhabitants of several villages have been displaced following the armed conflict last night, ILNA news agency reported.



Echoing his concern over the possible spread of the conflict into the nearby villages and cities, the MP urged the security officials to take serious measures aimed at providing security.



He added that the two villages of Petek Jalali and Petek Bigdeli have been involved in a tribal row in the past several years over “minor issues” such as disagreements over lands and distributing water.