Xi Jinping: China – Turkmenistan's main energy partner

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

China is currently the main energy partner of Turkmenistan, Chinese President Xi Jinping told a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Astana.

The presidents took part in the opening ceremony of the international specialized exhibition Astana EXPO-2017, reads a message of the Turkmen government.

The sides exchanged views on the key areas of strategic cooperation and confirmed their readiness to intensify economic partnership.

"They pointed out the need to strengthen cooperation in transportation logistics in order to step up the efficiency of transit corridors, linking China and Europe, the Middle East and the Mediterranean region through the territory of Turkmenistan," the message said.