Iran seals deal to acquire 60 Boeing aircraft

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10



By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:



Iran’s Aseman Air and the US airplane manufacturer Boeing have finalized a deal on purchasing 60 aircraft, ILNA news agency reported.



Iranian Labor Minister Ali Rabiei attended a ceremony this morning in Tehran for clinching the contract with the American airplane maker, the report added.

